New security team taking over at Saskatchewan Legislative building
There will be a changing of the guard at the Saskatchewan Legislative building with a new security team taking over.
It’s a change the province said will make the building safer.
The group went through six weeks of training on how to keep MLAs, staff and visitors safe.
“It will be good to get back in the building and become familiar and just do our part to make sure that things are safe and taken care of and just be welcoming to everyone that comes and try to give them the best experience that they can have,” deputy sheriff Dru Black said.
The 10 member team will screen visitors at the legislative door and conduct security operations in and around the building. They will be armed and have powers similar to a police officer. All have previous experience in policing or related fields.
“It’s six weeks of training with them which consisted of just a review of some criminal code and use of force as well as defensive tactics training. We did firearms training,” security director Dani Herman said.
The group of 10 deputy sheriffs report to the Ministry of Justice. They replace a three member unit managed by the legislature’s Sargeant-At-Arms. The NDP opposition felt complete independence from government was important and opposed the change. However, the government wanted a group with expanded capabilities.
“We need people you know to a certain point in front of the legislature bearing in mind that people do have a right to protest and we’re not interfering with that.” Minister of Policing and Public Safety Christine Tell said.
The new security team at the legislative building comes at an estimated annual cost of $1.67 million. Visitors likely won’t notice any difference but there will be more officers available to keep a watch on the property and to respond to any problems.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
RCMP refused release of badge numbers, fearing convoy supporters would dox officers
Internal documents show the RCMP refused to release the badge numbers of officers who cleared 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from the Ambassador Bridge last winter, citing a risk of violence from their supporters.
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
Ukraine: Explosions rock Kyiv, struck by waves of drones
Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital as families were preparing to start their week early Monday, the blasts echoing across Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying to shelters.
Long COVID has led to greater use of strained hospitals, and it could get worse: study
The impact of long COVID-19 on already-strained hospital systems is significant, with patients who were adversely affected by the disease spending extended time in hospital and using emergency resources that are few and far between, according to a new study published Monday.
Business Council of Canada says Nexus closure 'deeply troubling' in letter to U.S.
The Business Council of Canada says it is concerned over the continued closure of the Nexus trusted-traveller program, which allows pre-screened travellers expedited processing when entering the United States and Canada.
Trump complains American Jews don't appreciate his moves on Israel, drawing criticism
Former President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized American Jews for what he argued was their insufficient praise of his policies toward Israel, drawing criticism for playing into antisemitic tropes.
5 things to know for Monday, October 17, 2022
The Business Council of Canada says it's troubled by the continued closure of the Nexus traveller system, Hockey Canada makes its first bylaw changes since board of directors resigned, and a look at why some services cost more in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Kanye West to buy right-wing friendly Parler
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after being booted off Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts.
Saskatoon
-
Dueling protests erupt over Saskatoon kid's event
Reading with Royalty, a drag-themed storybook hour, turned from children's event into a political battlefield featuring dueling protests outside the Nutrien Wonderhub today.
-
Photographic exhibit spotlights Latin people making an impact in Sask.
A photographic exhibit unveiled Saturday night aims to evoke a sense of belonging and to deepen the connection among the Latin American community in the province.
-
Highway 16 reopen near Maymont after Sask. RCMP investigation
Saskatchewan RCMP blocked the eastbound lanes of Highway 16 near the community of Maymont this morning for an investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police respond to four stabbings within 24 hours
The Winnipeg Police Major Crimes Unit has its hands full after four separate stabbing incidents over the weekend.
-
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
-
Crash on Portage Avenue sends one person to hospital
A single-car crash on Portage Avenue has sent one person to hospital.
Calgary
-
Northeast blaze destroys 1 house, damages neighbouring properties
An early morning fire in a developing northeast Calgary neighbourhood destroyed one house and severely damaged two others.
-
Alberta premier under fire for 'misinformed' comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Alberta's premier is coming under fire for comments she made online about Russia's invasion of Ukraine a few months before getting the province's top job.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warmer-than-average weather continues in Calgary
Still plenty of sun to come for Calgary; but the weekend may bring a turn.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier under fire for 'misinformed' comments on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Alberta's premier is coming under fire for comments she made online about Russia's invasion of Ukraine a few months before getting the province's top job.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler weather IS coming, but not quite yet
This will likely be our last REALLY warm week.
-
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
Toronto
-
Bivalent COVID-19 booster available starting today for Ontarians age 12 and up
Starting today, Ontarians age 12 and up can get the bivalent COVID-19 shot.
-
Second Toronto mayoral debate set to take place today but advanced polls show civic engagement is low, experts say
The second and final mayoral debate is set to take place on Monday afternoon just one week ahead of the municipal elections.
-
Ontario education workers, province begin mediation
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the provincial government with the assistance of mediator William Kaplan will start working together today with the goal of negotiating a new collective agreement for Ontario’s 50,000 frontline education workers.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ottawa mayor, police officials testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry
The inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act will hear today first-hand testimony about February's 'Freedom Convoy' protest from top City of Ottawa officials, including the mayor.
-
Ford ‘very disappointed’ Ottawa candidates won’t use strong mayor powers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he’s disappointed that Ottawa’s leading mayoral candidates are promising not to use “strong mayor” powers the province instituted last month.
-
Nokia to unveil plans to expand footprint in Ottawa
Federal and provincial officials are scheduled to attend Nokia's announcement to expand its footprint in Ottawa.
Vancouver
-
B.C. municipal election 2022: Changing leadership is much easier than changing direction
With dozens of incumbent mayors losing their bid to hold on to their jobs, most notably in British Columbia’s largest cities, voters were clearly hungry for change at their city halls.
-
Outgoing mayor's city-owned SUV returned with 'significant' damage, Surrey councillor says
After losing his bid for re-election, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum dropped off his badly damaged, city-owned vehicle at the public works yard, according to one city councillor.
-
Surrey police transition can't be stopped by city alone, board says
The chief of the Surrey Police Service and the board's executive director are both saying Mayor-elect Brenda Locke won’t be able to deliver on her promise to keep the RCMP in the city.
Montreal
-
Slain Granby girl's family is suing youth protection and school service centre
The Youth Protection Branch (DPJ) and the Centre de services scolaires (CSS) du Val-des-Cerfs are the target of a lawsuit for more than $3 million by the family of the Granby girl, several media outlets report.
-
Montreal arson squad investigating fires at commercial building and daycare
The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is investigating a pair of fires on its territory that occured within hours of each other.
-
Five men charged in Laval in connection with restaurant extorsion ring
Laval police (SPL) have arrested five men who are facing arson and assault charges in connection with a string of violence against restaurant owners.
Vancouver Island
-
2022 election turnout declines in Victoria and Saanich
Turnout declined in Victoria and Saanich this year compared to the 2018 municipal election.
-
Marianne Alto elected mayor of Victoria
B.C.'s capital city has a new mayor. Long-time councillor Marianne Alto was elected mayor of Victoria on Saturday night. Alto garnered 15,090 votes (55.5 per cent), defeating challenger Stephen Andrew who received 9,775 (36 per cent).
-
'Salt Legacy': Island company repurposes used sail cloth to make custom bags and backpacks
While living aboard her sailboat, Meaghan McDonald decided she could build a better backpack, and drew inspiration from her surroundings.
Atlantic
-
'To see this was mind-blowing': Halifax residents shaken by police chase through quiet neighbourhood
A police chase that led officers down a quiet dead-end street in Halifax on Sunday has left some residents shaken.
-
BA. 275.2: new Omicron subvariant can evade nearly all protective antibodies: study
A new study from Sweden suggests the world could be in for a dramatic surge in COVID-19 cases this winter due to new mutations creating variants that could avoid immunity from vaccines or previous infections.
-
Man injured in Newfoundland refinery explosion has died
One of the workers injured in the Sept. 2 explosion at the refinery in Come By Chance, N.L., has died, refinery owner Braya Renewables said.
Northern Ontario
-
Winter weather travel advisory, up to 20 cm of snow in parts
Snow is on the way, Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for several communities in northern Ontario on Monday. Here is where the snow is expected to fall and how much.
-
Serial poacher from Sault Ste. Marie gets jail time
A serial poacher from Sault Ste. Marie was found guilty of numerous offenses stemming from a series of incidents investigated by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) and sentenced to six days in jail.
-
Loblaw freezes prices of all No Name brand products until Jan. 31, 2023
Canada's biggest grocer is freezing prices on all its No Name products until next year as double-digit food inflation sends grocery bills spiralling.
Kitchener
-
One dead, four injured in crash southwest of Guelph
OPP are investigating a serious crash, southwest of Guelph, that killed one person and left four others injured.
-
Body of missing woman found, Kitchener encampment fire and multiple stolen cars: Top stories of the week
From the body of a missing Kitchener woman found in B.C to a fire at a Kitchener encampment. Here are the top stories of the week from CTV Kitchener.
-
Man with knife approaches person in Petersburg, later arrested: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man they say had a knife and approached someone sitting in their car.