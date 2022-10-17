New security team taking over at Saskatchewan Legislative building

There will be a changing of the guard at the Saskatchewan Legislative building with a new security team taking over.

It’s a change the province said will make the building safer.

The group went through six weeks of training on how to keep MLAs, staff and visitors safe.

“It will be good to get back in the building and become familiar and just do our part to make sure that things are safe and taken care of and just be welcoming to everyone that comes and try to give them the best experience that they can have,” deputy sheriff Dru Black said.

The 10 member team will screen visitors at the legislative door and conduct security operations in and around the building. They will be armed and have powers similar to a police officer. All have previous experience in policing or related fields.

“It’s six weeks of training with them which consisted of just a review of some criminal code and use of force as well as defensive tactics training. We did firearms training,” security director Dani Herman said.

The group of 10 deputy sheriffs report to the Ministry of Justice. They replace a three member unit managed by the legislature’s Sargeant-At-Arms. The NDP opposition felt complete independence from government was important and opposed the change. However, the government wanted a group with expanded capabilities.

“We need people you know to a certain point in front of the legislature bearing in mind that people do have a right to protest and we’re not interfering with that.” Minister of Policing and Public Safety Christine Tell said.

The new security team at the legislative building comes at an estimated annual cost of $1.67 million. Visitors likely won’t notice any difference but there will be more officers available to keep a watch on the property and to respond to any problems.