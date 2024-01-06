REGINA
Regina

    • New signage to commemorate new Outdoor Hockey League season

    Ehrlo Sport Venture’s Outdoor Hockey League (OHL) celebrated the beginning of their 31st season by having a free skate on Saturday.

    The league has been helping families remove many of the financial barriers associated with youth playing hockey.

    “With registration fees and equipment costs, it can be daunting for a lot of families,” said Gloria Patrick, the program manager of Ehrlo Sport Venture.

    “We’re so grateful to be able to provide opportunities to kids to get out and play, and to really garner the benefits of sport”

    This year, 375 players are registered to play, a record number for the league.

    There will be 16 teams using eight outdoor hockey rinks in Regina.

    To commemorate the day, a sign unveiling was held, displaying the league’s name as well as sponsors.

    The signage was a collaborative effort by Brandt, Regina Pats and All Brite Signs Ltd and will go up at all ice rinks being used by the OHL.

    The Regina Pats have been partners with the OHL for a number of years.

    “They knock down the financial barriers to sport, and particularly hockey,” said Gordon Pritchard, the CEO of the Regina Pats.

    “We know hockey is an expensive game. Without organizations like the OHL, lots of children wouldn’t have the opportunity to play this game.”

    During the OHL season, Regina Pats players will take part in OHL practices.

    “We’re having fun being out here and love helping these kids get better at what they want to do,” said Aaron Krestanowich.

    The Cooperators Centre, another partner of the OHL, will be allowing OHL games to be played for free on their rinks.

    “Once people see what we do and how we deliver and the value in that, I think we have been so fortunate to build these partnerships” Patrick said.

    The season will run from January to March.

