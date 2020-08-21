REGINA -- The Regina Public School Division released an update to its Return to School Plan on Friday, in response to additional measures announced by the province on August 10.

The Division said the new updates meet the needs of teacher and class cohorting, front facing instruction for students; and staggered start times, breaks and end times when possible.

Individual schools are expected to release their own specific plans and communicate that information to parents by Wednesday.

SCHEDULES AND COHORTS

During the first week of school, students with last names in the first half of the alphabet, A to M, will attend class on Tuesday, September 8 and Thursday September 10, according to the plan. Students with last names starting with the last half of the alphabet, letters N to Z, will attend on Wednesday, September 9 and Friday, September 11.

Situations where siblings have different last names will be coordinated. Daily attendance taking will return on September 14.

Recess for elementary schools not previously following an adjusted recess or lunch schedule wil now begin with a morning recess at 8:53 a.m. with school beginning at 9:08 a.m. A 15 minute recess will start at 3:22 and school will be dismissed at 3:37 p.m.

High schools will follow a modified timetable that will limit student contact to a maximum of two cohorts per day.

Elementary students will be organized into cohorts and will maintain the group throughout the day.

MASKS AND HYGEINE

All staff and visitors in schools are required to wear masks. Grade 4 to 12 students will be required to wear non-medical masks. Masks are also recommended for all pre-kindergarten to grade 3 students when distancing is not possible.

Buses will run on normal routes starting September 8. While riding the bus, all students and staff are required to wear non-medical masks. Students can also bring their own face masks, provided they meet federal standards, available on the Public Health Agency of Canada website.

Schools will maintain visitor logs and after-hours staff logs.

Several hand sanitizer applicators will be available in pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classrooms.

In the updated plan, students are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and develop a plan for refilling during the day.

Washrooms will now be disinfected twice a day between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; and 1:15 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.

INSTRUCTIONAL PROGRAMMING

Practical and applied arts programming at Campus Regina Public will be suspended to limit student movement among schools. At other schools, practical and applied arts, physical education, band and arts education will be modified to allow for physical distancing.

A plan for extracurricular activities has not yet been determined. Regina Public Schools Division is also deferring community use of schools until later in the fall.