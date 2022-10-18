New subvariants found in Regina wastewater: U of R expands studies

New COVID-19 subvariants have been detected in the City of Regina's wastewater, dating back to September of 2022.

The University of Regina (U of R) wastewater research team released its findings Monday. However, the data left a major question: Should residents in Saskatchewan worry?

The answer is complicated according to experts in the province.

Instead of a clear threat of increased hospitalizations or deaths, studies on the B.Q.1.1 and the BQ.1.11 subvariants of Omicron are still in their early stages.

Dr. Tzu-Chiao Chao is a molecular biologist who works with the U of R wastewater research team.

He said patterns such as B.4 and B.5 subvariants in the spring show something similar with these subvariants.

“A wave of a particular variant starts to slow down, the numbers go down,” Chao explained. “Similar things, we basically saw with Alpha was a Delta … we actually see an increase again. Now that we know that there is a new variant already present that has a reproductive advantage over BA.4 or BA.5, so they're producing faster or they're spreading faster than either variant.”

Chao said some early findings show the new subvariants could possibly evade antibodies that have been built up over the past several years.

He said data sets are showing there may not be an increase in critical aspects such as hospitalizations or severe disease, but the risk of reinfection may be higher.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nazeem Muharjarine — a University of Saskatchewan epidemiologist — said this new development doesn’t lead the province's strategy surrounding COVID-19 back to square one. Instead, more resources and tools are here to battle the new threats, like bivalent vaccines and post-COVID-19 treatments.

He said what is concerning is the virus’s ability to mutate at a very quick rate, and how it is constantly changing.

“What is happening is that Omicron is changing fast,” Muharjarine explained.

“It is evolving towards [an] even better ability to evade immunity, which leaves things really quite open ended in terms of our continuing ability to get ahead of this virus.”

Dr. Muharjarine said more vaccines and tools are still being created, as the focus now switches to getting COVID-19 to the endemic stage.

“There's no predictability on how many cases and hospitalizations will occur in the coming weeks and months,” he told CTV News.

“So, endemic situation, by definition is more manageable, more predictable. So, we are not in a predictable situation with COVID-19. In a way we are still in those delicate times with COVID-19. On the one hand, we are ready to move on, some have moved on. On the other hand, COVID-19 is still with us — It is still a threat.”

The threat lies more, too, in the worries surrounding the long term effects of COVID-19.

Dr. Muharjarine added that it is unpredictable.

“They cannot tell who will get COVID-19, and end up having ‘Long COVID,’” he explained.

“That is why COVID-19 continues to be more of a threat than any other respiratory condition we know of right now.”

The University of Regina also expanded its studies with COVID-19 this week, adding communities such as Yorkton, Moose Jaw and Swift Current to its weekly reports.

Chao said these findings were already being shared with the local health authorities, but researchers needed time to solidify the different water systems to create a more accurate snapshot of the COVID-19 status in the additional communities.

The plan is to continue to release these findings to the public on a weekly basis.

Chao noted that a large spike in these new centres may surround individual outbreaks, rather than widespread exposure to the virus.