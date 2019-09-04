Students at the University of Regina now have a new tool they can access to help them get through the school year.

Students can now text “UofR” to 686868, and receive immediate support from a Kids Help Phone trained volunteer Crisis Responder and can be referred to on-campus resources.

“We recognize a new school year can be full of change, and we’re committed to helping our students anyway we can,” Dr. Jenny Keller, manager of counselling services at the University of Regina said in a release.

The text line is a partnership between the university and the Co-operators and offers 24/7 texting support, and does not require a data plan, internet connection or app.

“We are committed to improving access and education around mental health, especially among youth,” Barbara Turley-McIntyre, Vice President, Sustainability and Citizenship at The Co-operators said. “Our ongoing partnership with Kids Help Phone is an important part of our commitment to build healthier, more sustainable Canadian communities.”

It was put in use at the University of Guelph in 2018, 29.3 per cent of the students using it reported anxiety or stress, the highest reported reason for using it.

Sixteen per cent were calling about depression, 12.2 per cent about relationships and 11.5 per cent about isolation.