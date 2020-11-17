REGINA -- A new trial in the case of a former councillor and Deputy Reeve charged with breach of trust and municipal corruption begun on Tuesday morning.

Tim Probe, former councillor and Deputy Reeve of the R.M. of Sherwood was originally acquitted in June 2018.

The Court of Appeal found the judge of the original trial committed legal error in reaching the conclusion that the crown failed to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Probe committed an offence.

The trial will be heard by a judge sitting without a jury.

The charges stem from a private conversation between Probe and the Reeve of the R.M, Jeffrey Poissant.