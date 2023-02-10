New urgent care centre in Regina now 50% complete

Construction of Regina’s new urgent care centre is now 50 per cent complete, a news release from the province said.

The centre is expected to be completed in late 2023 and will function as a more suitable option to an alternative emergency department for illnesses, injuries and mental health issues which are not life-threatening but require urgent attention, the province said.

Psychiatric nurses and social workers will be available for 24-hour mental health and addictions supports.

"It is exciting to see the progress on the new Urgent Care Centre unfold," Health Minister Paul Merriman said in a release. "The new facility is an important addition to healthcare services for Regina and area residents and we look forward to its opening early next year."

Over the winter construction crews completed more than half of the roofing, fully installed the exterior sheeting and completed three-quarters of the interior framing, the province said.

Crews are now installing the facility's heating, venting, air conditioning, mechanical and electrical systems.

The centre will be located at 1350 Albert St.