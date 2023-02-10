New urgent care centre in Regina now 50% complete

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rescues in Turkiye offer moments of relief in quake aftermath

Rescuers pulled several people alive from the shattered remnants of buildings on Friday, some who survived more than 100 hours trapped under crushed concrete in the bitter cold after a catastrophic earthquake slammed Turkiye and Syria, killing more than 22,000.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener