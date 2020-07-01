REGINA -- City Council has decided how it will spend nearly $31 million in funding from the province’s Municipal Economic Enhancement Program (MEEP).

MEEP provided $150 million to Saskatchewan municipalities to support investments in infrastructure, to stimulate economic recovery during the pandemic. Regina received $30.92 million in funding.

The breakdown of spending for the City of Regina includes funding for deferred roadwork projects. The city will use $6.4 million in MEEP money to pay for road projects that were pushed to 2021 due to COVID-19.

The city will also use $12 million, along with $3 million from the dedicated lands reserve, to pay for the design and construction of a new Wascana Pool.

Another $12.52 million has been designated for smaller projects, including the construction of a new outdoor rink, a project piloting the use of energy monitoring technology, the redevelopment of the Municipal Justice Building, upgrades to pavement markings, new pedestrian infrastructure along Pasqua St. from Parliament Ave. to Hill Ave., the expansion of bike lanes and pathways on Albert St. and roof replacements for some city facilities.