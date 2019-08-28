

CTV News Regina





The Government of Canada has announced new weather radar to be installed in Bethune

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale made the announcement Wednesday on behalf of Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna.

The radar is expected to be fulling functional by the end of September following a testing period.

Weather radars are used by meteorologists to predict shirt-term weather events like thunderstorms, tornadoes, ice storms and blizzards.

"It allows us to see the movement of the winds within the storm so we can detect whether a storm is spinning, and that gives us earlier detection for tornatoes and severe wind events as well," Environment Canada's Terri Lang said.

The goal of the new radar is to provide Regina and surrounding areas with more reliable weather information.