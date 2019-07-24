First responders in Saskatchewan now have a new tool for addressing mental health issues.

The website, saskfirstrespondersmentalhealth.ca, launched Wednesday morning. WorkSafe Saskatchewan, in partnership with first responders of Saskatchewan, launched the website that can be accessed at any time.

"People will have some resources to them whether you're a worker working in the first responder community. or whether you're a spouse or a family member who might be noticing a change in behaviour or what not with a loved one,” Director of Prevention with the Workers’ Compensation Board Kevin Mooney said.

Users can access a self-assessment tool, which helps them analyze their own mental health in their own privacy. The website also provides access to mental health resources and guidance of ways people can help someone out who they think is struggling with mental health issues.

"People that work in the emergency service fields don't work a Monday to Friday day job, so being able to access it at two in the morning, being able to access sometimes in anonymity is an important part of it, that first step. people are very trepidatious about taking that first step,” Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said.

There is also information on self-care, including help with dealing with a traumatic incident.

It’s up to first responders to access the website themselves. Anti-stigma campaigns are being planned to help encourage workers to acknowledge their own mental health.