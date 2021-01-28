YORKTON -- Yorkton is home to a skating pathway and leisure pad, which aim to help residents spend more time physically active.

The much anticipated skate path officially opened for the season on Jan. 22 and the community went “absolutely crazy for it,” said Julia Schofer, recreation services manager for the City of Yorkton.

Schofer said the City selected the location due to its accessibility for people, as it is the most central park in the community.

The loop around Patrick Park follows the existing lighting ensuring skaters can safely use the facility at any time.

The addition of the skate path, and leisure pad on Manitoba Avenue, to the handful of pre-existing rinks gives community members another opportunity to get outside.

"Get out and get active because, especially in times like this, our mental health is so important so recreation and leisure is a great way to improve our mental health," said Schofer.

While people are being encouraged to get out it is still important to keep an eye on the COVID-19 protocols.

Schofer said the skate path attracts lots of skaters on the evenings and the weekends, which is when it is most important to observe the public health orders.

As an outdoor skating facility the area is limited to 30 people and they ask that you adjust your pace to stay at least two metres away from other skaters. Skaters should also follow the flow of traffic when using the pathway to avoid any face-to-face crossings.

The path has no warm up shelter on site as a way to help deter people from gathering, but picnic tables are available for lacing up skates.

"So come do your skates and if you need to warm up or anything you can use your vehicle that you came with or make sure you dress warm for the weather," added Schofer.

No sticks, pucks, nets or games of any sort are permitted on the leisure pad or skating path.

The skating path is regularly inspected, flooded and cleared by the City. Any concerns about the pathway can be directed to cdpr@yorkton.ca or 306-786-1750.