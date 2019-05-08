

CTV Regina





Regina city council will discuss proposed changes to the zoning bylaw at a special meeting next week.

The city asked for consultation from residents and stakeholders while developing the new bylaw, which regulates land use. The bylaw can cover anything from building a deck to constructing an apartment building, the city says.

“The Zoning Bylaw is a vital piece of legislation that helps facilitate our goals for growth in Regina,” said Mayor Michael Fougere in a written release. “It aligns them with the vision of the Official Community Plan, which is to make our city vibrant, inclusive, attractive, and sustainable for all residents.”

An earlier draft of the bylaw was released on Jan. 25 for public review and feedback. After consultation, the city says regulations allowing for residential zero-lot development and maximum garage width requirements were removed.

The changes are meant to make zoning and land use regulations easier to navigate.

“Resident and stakeholder input has been a critical part of the process of developing the proposed Zoning Bylaw,” Diana Hawryluk, executive director of city planning and community development said in the release. “We have made it a priority to hear from the public and share what the Zoning Bylaw does in order to create a contemporary bylaw that balances the needs of residents and the development community.”

Council is also looking at a sign bylaw that will consolidate sign regulations into one bylaw.

All property owners will receive formal notice of proposed zoning changes this month.

The proposed bylaw will be read by council on May 15. Drop-in zoning clinics will be available for interested residents on May 21 and June 14 at city hall.

Regina residents wishing to speak on the bylaw can do so at a council meeting on June 17.

The zoning bylaw will need approval from council and the provincial government before it can go into effect. The old zoning bylaw will stand until then.