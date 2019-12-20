REGINA -- All new applications for building and development in Regina will be regulated by the Regina Zoning Bylaw, 2019, starting on Dec. 21.

“The new Zoning Bylaw determines where new development can occur and ensures that all property uses are compatible with their surrounding areas,” the City of Regina said in a news release.

Development applications filed prior to Dec. 20 will be reviewed under the previous bylaw.

The new bylaw was adopted by city council on Aug. 26.

