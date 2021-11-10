Newly introduced legislation would prevent protests near Sask. hospitals

REGINA -

The Government of Saskatchewan introduced new legislation to create safe zones around hospitals so patients and health care workers are protected from “harassment.”

The Public Health (Safe Access to Hospitals) Amendment Act, 2021, introduced Wednesday, provides the ability to enforce a 50-metre safe access zone around hospitals.

The zone would prevent sidewalk protests that could result in delays or harassment for people using the health care facilities.

"Patients and families deserve to be able to access health services safely and without facing interference or intimidation," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "This provision will also support our hospitals and staff in providing health services with safety, dignity and privacy."

The province said lawful labour picketing will still be allowed within the safe zone. The provision in the legislation will expire two years after it comes into effect.

More details to come…