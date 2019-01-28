

CTV Regina





The Regina City Council will have a full agenda when it meets at Henry Baker Hall on Monday night.

Council will be discussing ridesharing regulations, including how drivers will be licensed, and funding for the NHL’s Heritage Classic.

On Jan. 16, the City of Regina’s executive committee put forward the recommendation the city contribute $150,000 to the Heritage Classic. It would break down as $100,000 in cash and $50,000 in services, with all the money coming from the general fund reserve.

City council will discuss financing for Maple Leaf and Wascana pools and the future of the city’s recreation master plan.

Councillors will also look at the possibility of donating land to the YWCA.