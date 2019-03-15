

CTV Regina





Representatives from the National Hockey League, the Calgary Flames and the Winnipeg Jets are in Regina today to announce details of the Heritage Classic coming to Mosaic Stadium in October.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, Jets Executive Chairman Mark Chipman and Flames President John Bean are among the expected speakers at the press conference this morning.

The game will see the Jets and Flames face off on Oct. 26.

The press conference will be live on our website at 11:30 a.m.