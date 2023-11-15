REGINA
Regina

    • Nickelback to perform at Country Thunder Saskatchewan in 2024

    Fans of a certain Canadian rock band will have the chance to “Burn it to the Ground” in Craven as Nickelback is set to perform at Country Thunder Saskatchewan in 2024.

    The announcement marks the first time the Alberta based musical act has performed at Craven since 2002 – when the festival was briefly known as Rock’n the Valley.

    Other contemporary acts that year included Judas Priest, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts as well as Tom Cochrane.

    Nickelback was originally founded in Hanna, Alberta in 1995 by brothers Chad and Mike Kroeger with their cousin Brandon Kroeger and Ryan Peake.

    The group achieved international fame throughout the early 2000’s – producing hit tracks such as “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away,” and “Rockstar.”

    The group has produced 10 studio albums and recently wrapped their “Get Rolling” Tour in early October.

    One thing is for sure – Nickelback will have very different company than it did in 2002.

    Country Thunder officially announced the 13 musical acts in its 2024 line up at an event Wednesday night at The Railyard in Regina.

    They include Dallas Smith, Jackson Dean, Josh Ross, Gary Allan, Lonestar, Shenandoah, Phil Vassar, Meghan Patrick, Jack Worthington and Lydia Sutherland.

    In July, it was announced that three time Grammy nominated country superstar Luke Combs will headline the festival’s 2024 edition.

    Combs has also won four Academy of Country Music Awards, six Country Music Association Awards including the Entertainer of the Year award for both 2021 and 2022.

    Country Thunder Saskatchewan is set to run from July 11 to July 14, 2024.

