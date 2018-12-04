Nine people arrested after gun call on Winnipeg Street
Police responded to a gun call on the 1700 block of Winnipeg Street on Dec. 4, 2018. (JOEY SLATTERY/CTV REGINA)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 7:44AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 4, 2018 11:14AM CST
Nine people are in custody after a gun call in Regina on Tuesday morning.
The call came in around 4:45 a.m. from the 1800 block of Winnipeg Street.
Traffic was restricted in the area for several hours, but the roads have now reopened. Residents will likely still see an increased police presence in the area.
Charges have not yet been laid.