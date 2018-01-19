Nipawin RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 88-year-old man.

RCMP say Clarke Euler was last seen in his truck leaving his home on Thursday and hasn’t been seen since. He is described as a white man, about 5’8” tall and 190 to 200-pounds. He walks with a cane and has a “stooped over” appearance.

Euler was driving his grey-blue 2011 Chevrolet Silverado truck when he was last seen. The truck has a Saskatchewan licence plate number 174 HFS.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nipawin RCMP at 306-862-6270.