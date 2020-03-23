REGINA -- The Saskatchewan RCMP says it hasn’t handed out any fines or arrested anyone for violating the province’s mandatory self-isolation period after international travel.

The province announced the law on Friday, saying police had the right to enforce the order.

Anyone who returns to Saskatchewan from an international destination, including the U.S., must self-isolate for 14 days.

“We would like to reassure you that during the current rapidly evolving situation, our service delivery and commitment to keeping your community safe remains unchanged,” the RCMP said in a news release. “We are working closely with Saskatchewan Health Authorities to investigate calls for service that violate the PHO. To date, there have been no charges, fines or arrests by the Saskatchewan RCMP for these matters since the PHO.”

Premier Scott Moe said the move is an effort to flatten the curve of the spread of COVID-19.

As of March 23, there are 66 cases in Saskatchewan.