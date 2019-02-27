According to Regina’s Police Chief, cannabis-related crime in the city since the drug was legalized in Oct. 2018 has been low.

Chief Evan Bray told reporters Wednesday that to his knowledge, no one in the city has been charged with impaired driving as a result of cannabis in the months following legalization.

“We have not laid a lot of impaired driving charges; in fact I don’t think we laid any impaired driving charges as a result of cannabis. We’ve had multiple as a result of alcohol, none as a result of cannabis,” Bray said.

“We’ve had interactions in the public with complaints of people consuming cannabis in a public place,” Bray said. “We’ve been able to handle most of those just through communication and education, so I would say it’s been a very positive few months as we step into this new era of legislation legalized cannabis.”

Police officers in the city are currently undergoing training to fully understand the federal and provincial laws around cannabis and how they apply locally.

A full report looking at the first-year effects of cannabis legalization in the city has been ordered and is expected to be presented in November.