

CTV Regina





After an investigation of a possible school shooting in Balcarres, Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP confirms the complaint was made by a person under the age of 12 from the Balcarres area.

Police say they will not be laying any charges against the youth.

They also say they will not be releasing further details about the child because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On Tuesday at 12:45 p.m., Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP responded to a complaint regarding a possible school shooting. Their investigation revealed that a shooting did not happen.

The RCMP encourages parents to talk to their children about making reports to police.