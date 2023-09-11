No charges for driver in Regina collision that claimed pedestrian's life

No charges will be laid in connection with a fatal collision that left one pedestrian dead in east Regina.

The investigation into the Sept. 8 crash had concluded on Monday, according to a news release from Regina police.

The crash occurred in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue just before 1 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a man lying in the road who appeared to have been struck by a large truck.

EMS arrived and confirmed the man was dead.

Officers from the Traffic Safety Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit of Regina police investigated the crash.

The driver of the truck was found not at fault according to police.