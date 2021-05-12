REGINA -- The RCMP says no charges will be laid following its investigation into a potential abduction in Saskatchewan.

RCMP had been searching for 29-year-old Kelly Baht over the weekend, who they suspected of abducting Stephanie Bruch, 31.

The investigation started on May 8 when the Regina Police Service (RPS) received a complaint about a concerning message Bruch allegedly sent to a friend. The RPS then turned over the information to the RCMP.

RCMP were concerned for the safety of Bruch and asked for the public’s help in finding her and Baht.

The pair were located walking on Highway 35, south of Bankend shortly after 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Baht was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large. He was arrested Monday and RCMP said the RPS will be continuing this charge as a separate investigation.