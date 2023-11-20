REGINA
Regina

    • No charges or tickets issued in weekend pedestrian collision: Regina police

    No charges will be laid and no tickets will be issued following a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian over the weekend.

    The investigation into the Saturday night incident near Regina’s downtown core is now complete, police said in a news release.

    At around 9 p.m. on Nov. 18, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian collision near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Albert Street.

    Regina police discovered a man in his 30s who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

    The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in stable condition, police said.

    The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene following the collision.

    A section of the road was closed for several hours as the forensic identification and traffic collision unit investigated.

    “Pedestrians are reminded to always use crosswalks and obey traffic signals when crossing the street,” the release read.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News