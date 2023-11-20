No charges or tickets issued in weekend pedestrian collision: Regina police

No charges will be laid and no tickets will be issued following a serious collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian over the weekend.

The investigation into the Saturday night incident near Regina’s downtown core is now complete, police said in a news release.

At around 9 p.m. on Nov. 18, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian collision near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Albert Street.

Regina police discovered a man in his 30s who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

The victim was transported to hospital by paramedics with serious injuries. He remains in hospital in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene following the collision.

A section of the road was closed for several hours as the forensic identification and traffic collision unit investigated.

“Pedestrians are reminded to always use crosswalks and obey traffic signals when crossing the street,” the release read.