'No comment': Riders' Harris listed as questionable for Friday's home opener

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris is still nursing a hip pointer injury sustained in the final seconds of Sunday’s win in Edmonton and did not practice on Wednesday.

Harris is listed as ‘questionable’ for Friday’s home opener against Winnipeg.

Riders head coach, Craig Dickenson, remained tight-lipped after Wednesday’s closed practice when asked about Harris.

“No comment. We’ll let you know on game day,” he said when asked if Harris would start on Friday.

Despite Harris missing practice on Wednesday, Dickenson still believes that given his veteran status, he could still start on Friday even without taking reps with the ones this week.

“I mean he needs the timing for those guys for sure. But I don’t think he needs the reps like maybe a younger quarterback. So we’re lucky that we way, we just have to get him to the game,” Dickenson said.

On Tuesday backup quarterback Mason Fine was seen taking reps with the ones. However today he too remained tight-lipped about whether that was the format of Wednesday’s practice.

“I was out there practicing today, just felt like every normal practice but felt good. I’m going to watch the practice and learn from it and get better for this upcoming Friday,” Fine said.

Fine laughed when asked directly if he was the starter this Friday.

“On Wednesday?” he said. “Just not even focused on Friday. Just continue to prepare throughout the week and practice and you know just do what I can do. Be the best quarterback I can for my teammates.”

Fine’s teammates were also coy when asked about who was practicing as the starter on Wednesday.

“Mason I believe? I guess they all had their fair share, skelly, team, red zone, they were all kind of mixing and matching,” receiver, Shawn Bane Jr said.

“It’s kind of just like how camp was. They’re rotating in, it’s not really a big deal for us. It’s just kind of go out there and our job is to run the ball and protect,” running back, Jamal Morrow said.

Mason Fine started the final two games of the 2022 season for the Riders.

“Every year I like to get a little bit better and I felt like coming into here I was one step ahead of where I was last year and I think I’ve kind of shown that to the coaches. But more importantly, my teammates and I’m ready to step in whenever my number is called,” Fine said.

The team is expected to release their depth chart for Friday’s game on Thursday.