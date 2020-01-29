REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health says there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the province.

The ministry has been watching the situation closely, but says Canadians shouldn't worry unless they have travelled to China.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says anyone who has travelled to China should monitor for flu-like symptoms, like coughing, aches, pains, fevers and shortness of breath.

The World Health Organization says that 132 people have died from the virus and there are 6,000 confirmed cases around the world.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should call the health line at 811.