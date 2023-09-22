'No criminality involved' in alleged Regina Beach child luring incident: RCMP
RCMP say no charges will be laid in an alleged child luring incident in Regina Beach after it was determined there was no criminal activity involved.
According to an RCMP news release, the subject of the report contacted police on Friday. RCMP said after a fulsome investigation it has been determined that no charges will be laid.
“Officers are working on updating the families involved and the community of Regina Beach,” the release said.
Lumsden RCMP were called to the community around 10 p.m. Thursday night after learning that a man in a vehicle allegedly offered two boys a ride in his vehicle.
Police were asking residents in the area to be on the lookout for a man in his 40s and a dark blue or black vehicle.
