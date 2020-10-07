REGINA -- Regina Police did not find any explosive devices or suspicious packages at the Cornwall Centre, after a bomb threat was called in on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the mall just before 4 p.m., after a man called and said he was in possession of an explosive device.

Members responded to search and secure the scene. The area was closed off for several hours as police investigated.

A canine team trained in explosive detection assisted in the search.

By 6:40 p.m., police said officers were satisfied there was no explosive device in the building.

Police noted the bomb threat does not pose any risk to the public.

Anyone who has information that could help police in its ongoing investigation is being asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).