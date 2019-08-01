

CTV Regina





No one was injured when a car crashed through the window at Ramsay Health and Fitness in Yorkton on Wednesday.

The gym said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m.

Gym owner Dawson Ramsay said the car came through the window and landed on some equipment.

"Luckily no one was riding the bikes or on the steppers when she hit," he said.

Cleanup is underway after the crash.