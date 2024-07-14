REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries after garage fire in Regina

    Regina fire crews responded to a garage fire in the Glencairn Village neighbourhood in East Regina. (Regina fire) Regina fire crews responded to a garage fire in the Glencairn Village neighbourhood in East Regina. (Regina fire)
    Share

    No one was harmed after a garage fire broke out in east Regina Sunday morning.

    Fire crews were called to the 300 block of Cannon Street for a fire in a detached garage.

    According to a post from Regina Fire on X, the flames were quickly extinguished by crews.

    Searches of the garage were completed and no injuries were reported.

    The incident will be under investigation, according to Regina Fire.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News