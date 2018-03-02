

CTV Regina





No one was injured after a gun was fired at a home in the 1300 block of Empress Street early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the area around 3:30 a.m. after reports of gunfire in a home. Upon arriving, officers confirmed a gun had been fired at the home. According to police, the gunshot damaged the front window and the house’s exterior.

No one was injured and police say they don’t have anyone in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.