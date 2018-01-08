

CTV Regina





No injuries have been reported after a school bus was involved in a hit and run crash on Monday morning.

Police were called to the area of Seventh Avenue and Arthur Street around 7:10 a.m. on Monday after receiving a call about the crash.

When they arrived, they found eight students and the driver on the bus, none of whom were injured.

The other vehicle was still at the scene and the airbags were deployed, but the driver had taken off on foot.

Police have not released any description of the suspect driver except that it is believed to be a man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina Police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.