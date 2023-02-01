No injuries after house fire on Robinson Street

No injuries were reported after a house fire late Tuesday night on the 1100 block of Robinson Street, Regina Fire said on Twitter.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 11:30 p.m.

According to Regina Fire, heavy fire conditions existed when crews arrived and people were being asked to avoid the area.

The fire is under control and an investigation is ongoing, Regina Fire said.