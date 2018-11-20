

CTV Regina





Police say no one was injured after someone shot at a home in North Central early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Athol Street around 4:20 a.m. after reports of someone shooting a front window. Police say a family, with adults and small children, was home at the time, but no one was injured.

According to police, a person inside the home heard two or three gunshots and then a vehicle drove away. One bullet went through the window and hit the TV in the living room. Another is believed to be stuck in the window frame.

Officers are canvassing the area to see if anyone witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.