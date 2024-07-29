No injuries following Retallack Street house fire

Regina fire crews are reporting no injuries after responding to a blaze in the North Central neighbourhood.

In a post to X Sunday night, Regina Fire reported that firefighters were at the scene on the 1300 block of Retallack Street.

The fire was reported at 9:34 p.m.

Crews were able to enter the home and had the fire under control "within minutes."

Searches revealed the home was clear and no injuries were reported as a result.

A fire inspector attended the scene to begin an investigation into the fire’s cause.