    No injuries following Retallack Street house fire

    Firefighters fought a blaze on the 1300 block of Retallack Street on July 28, 2024. (Courtesy: Regina Fire/X) Firefighters fought a blaze on the 1300 block of Retallack Street on July 28, 2024. (Courtesy: Regina Fire/X)
    Regina fire crews are reporting no injuries after responding to a blaze in the North Central neighbourhood.

    In a post to X Sunday night, Regina Fire reported that firefighters were at the scene on the 1300 block of Retallack Street.

    The fire was reported at 9:34 p.m.

    Crews were able to enter the home and had the fire under control "within minutes."

    Searches revealed the home was clear and no injuries were reported as a result.

    A fire inspector attended the scene to begin an investigation into the fire’s cause.

