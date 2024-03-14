No injuries in early morning Regina duplex fire

REGINA
Regina

    No one was hurt after a fire early Thursday morning at a duplex in Regina’s North Central area.

    Crews were called to the blaze around 3:50 a.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the home, a post on X by Regina Fire said.

    Crews quickly controlled the blaze and have completed searches of the home.

    The fire remains under investigation.

