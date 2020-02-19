No injuries in fire that destroyed home in North Central
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 7:56AM CST
A firefighter works to control a blaze in the 1300 block of Rae Street
REGINA -- A fire has destroyed a home in North Central on Tuesday night.
Crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Rae Street around 8:15 p.m.
The fire department said a firefighter fell through the second floor of the home while working to contain the flames, but that he wasn’t injured in the fall.
There were no other injuries from the blaze.
The cause is under investigation.