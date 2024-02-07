No injuries in overnight Regina duplex fire

No injuries were reported in an overnight duplex fire in southeast Regina on Wednesday.

According to Regina Fire, crews were called to the duplex on the 400 block of Froom Crescent in the early morning hours of Wednesday where they were able to contain the fire to the home’s basement area.

Searches were completed once the fire was brought under control and there were no injuries to report, Regina Fire said.

Salvage and overhaul are ongoing with Regina Fire saying the blaze remains under investigation.