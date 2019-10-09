The Regina Police Service is looking into a collision that backed up traffic on Ring Road Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the south-bound lanes between Assiniboine Avenue and Wascana Parkway, and involved two cars and a school bus. There have been no injuries reported.

The school bus was carrying 11 elementary school-age children. A second bus was sent to safely transport the kids.

Police say the road in the area was slick, but it is unknown if this was the major cause of the collision.

Traffic along this stretch of Ring Road is already restricted in speed due to construction. Motorists are reminded to take extra care, as traffic flow may be slow in the area.