No injuries reported after condo fire in northwest Regina

No injuries were reported after a condominium fire in northwest Regina Monday afternoon.

Regina Fire said it was called to the 7300 block of Dalgliesh Dr. and was able to bring the blaze under control in about 20 minutes time.

Fire crews are on scene in the 7300 BLK Dalgliesh Dr. First arriving pump reported heavy smoke and flame. Quick attack had under control in 20 min and searches completed confirmed no injuries. Investigator on route #YQR pic.twitter.com/FmCq0r0flk — Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) September 5, 2022

In the tweet Regina Fire said an investigator was on route.

No other details are available at this time.