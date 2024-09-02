REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries reported after cooking equipment fire at Park Street business

    Crews were on scene for a fire at a business on the 2400 block of Park Street on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (Source: Regina Fire/X) Crews were on scene for a fire at a business on the 2400 block of Park Street on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. (Source: Regina Fire/X)
    No one was injured after firefighters were called to a local business on Park Street Sunday night.

    Crews responded to the 2400 block of Park Street at around 8:30 p.m. after a fire was reported at a business in the area.

    According to a post from Regina’s fire service, the blaze was contained to commercial cooking equipment inside the business.

    No one was hurt as a direct result of the incident.

    An inspector attended the scene to determine what sparked the fire.

