No injuries reported after cooking equipment fire at Park Street business

No one was injured after firefighters were called to a local business on Park Street Sunday night.

Crews responded to the 2400 block of Park Street at around 8:30 p.m. after a fire was reported at a business in the area.

According to a post from Regina’s fire service, the blaze was contained to commercial cooking equipment inside the business.

No one was hurt as a direct result of the incident.

An inspector attended the scene to determine what sparked the fire.