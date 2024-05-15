REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries reported in 2 overnight Regina house fires

    (Regina Fire battles a house fire on the 1100 block of Cameron Street. Regina Fire, X.) (Regina Fire battles a house fire on the 1100 block of Cameron Street. Regina Fire, X.)
    No one was injured in two overnight house fires in Regina that left at least three people displaced.

    Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Regina Fire was called to the 1100 block of Cameron Street where firefighters contained a house fire and battled “hot spots” throughout the early morning hours Wednesday, according to Regina Fire.

    No injuries were reported with the blaze now under investigation.

    Then just after 2 a.m. Regina Fire was called to a house fire on the 1000 block of Wascana Street where they say a blaze was quickly contained.

    “Three occupants were displaced and assisted by Mobile Crisis. Fire is under investigation,” Regina Fire said in a post on X.

