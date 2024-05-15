No injuries reported in 2 overnight Regina house fires
No one was injured in two overnight house fires in Regina that left at least three people displaced.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Regina Fire was called to the 1100 block of Cameron Street where firefighters contained a house fire and battled “hot spots” throughout the early morning hours Wednesday, according to Regina Fire.
No injuries were reported with the blaze now under investigation.
Then just after 2 a.m. Regina Fire was called to a house fire on the 1000 block of Wascana Street where they say a blaze was quickly contained.
“Three occupants were displaced and assisted by Mobile Crisis. Fire is under investigation,” Regina Fire said in a post on X.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Slovakian prime minister in life-threatening condition after being shot, his Facebook profile says
Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico is in life-threatening condition after being wounded in a shooting after a political event Wednesday afternoon, according to his Facebook profile.
B.C. mom whose son died from wildfire smoke trying to make this year safer
As wildfires rage in British Columbia, the family of a nine-year-old who died last summer is trying to protect people from poor air quality due to smoke this year.
'Not a scarient': New COVID-19 subvariant dominant in Canada
A new COVID-19 subvariant is dominant in Canada, representing just over 30 per cent of cases in the country, but infectious disease experts say there’s no sign it’ll evolve into a summer 'scarient.'
DEVELOPING Massive manhunt in France for prison-break gang that gunned down officers
A massive manhunt was underway in France on Wednesday for armed assailants who ambushed a prison convoy, killing two prison officers, seriously injuring three others and springing the inmate they were escorting. The prime minister vowed the gang would be caught, saying, "They will pay."
Home sales in April up 10% compared with year ago, but monthly sales slow
The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of home sales in April rose 10.1 per cent compared with a year ago, but attributed the gain primarily to the early Easter long weekend.
Ottawa to acquire Quebec Bridge from CN, will spend $1 billion on span over 25 years
The federal government says it has reached a deal with Canadian National Railway Company to acquire the historic Quebec Bridge.
Utah judge to decide if author of children's book on grief will face trial in her husband's death
A Utah woman who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, then published a children’s book about coping with grief, will appear in court Wednesday for a hearing that will determine whether state prosecutors have enough evidence against her to proceed with a trial.
Growing wildfires across Western Canada are forcing thousands from their homes
Thousands of people in Western Canada remain displaced from their homes as wildfires threaten their communities, triggering evacuation orders and alerts.
Sun shoots out biggest solar flare in almost 2 decades, but Earth should be out of the way this time
The sun produced its biggest flare in nearly two decades Tuesday, just days after severe solar storms pummelled Earth and created dazzling northern lights in unaccustomed places.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayor delivers final 'State of the City'
More than 300 people gathered at TCU Place as Mayor Charlie Clark delivered his final “State of the City” address for the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.
-
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver handed a cell phone ticket for using points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
-
Growing wildfires across Western Canada are forcing thousands from their homes
Thousands of people in Western Canada remain displaced from their homes as wildfires threaten their communities, triggering evacuation orders and alerts.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm just stressed': Birchwood Terrace residents trying to figure out what's next after evacuation order last week
Tenants from Birchwood Terrace are in limbo as many of them are in temporary accommodations and not sure when they'll be allowed back in the building to pick up the rest of their lives.
-
Winnipeg murder trial expected to hear from neighbours of admitted serial killer
Three people who lived in the same apartment building where Jeremy Skibicki killed four women are expected to testify in a Winnipeg courtroom today.
-
Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs cancels press conference regarding Tuesday incident at Foodfare
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) has cancelled a scheduled news conference alongside a Winnipeg grocery store to address an incident that took place on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
'Most of the city is evacuating': Gridlock on Alberta highway after evacuation order in Fort McMurray
Four Fort McMurray neighbourhoods were ordered to evacuate on Tuesday as a wildfire crept closer to the city.
-
Alberta announces the 4 health agencies that will replace AHS later this year
The province has released more information on its plan to break up Alberta Health Services and replace it with four sector-based health agencies.
-
Pickard comes through for Oilers with key saves vs. Canucks
Sometimes third-stringers are the answer.
Calgary
-
Calgary city council passes blanket rezoning after marathon meeting
More than three weeks after a public hearing on blanket rezoning first started at Calgary's city hall, councillors narrowly voted in favour of moving forward with the change to allow for more density in residential areas.
-
Calgary-area dog among big Canadian winners at the Westminster Dog Show
A dog from the Calgary area has won big at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, placing third among more than 400 entries in its group.
-
Evolving justice system gets strategic and widespread Alberta support, minister says
A changing and diverse justice system – beyond the courtroom – has earned government support across much of the province, Alberta Justice Minister Mickey Amery said in an interview last week.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge calls first year of encampment strategy a success
While they may not be noticeable to residents, the City of Lethbridge is making a few changes to its encampment strategy to help connect the city’s vulnerable population with services and support.
-
Hundreds of job seekers attend Lethbridge job fair
A job fair saw hundreds of prospective hiring candidates meet with employers in Lethbridge on Tuesday.
-
Deadly southern Alberta highway crash kills two people
Two people were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash in southern Alberta on Sunday.
Toronto
-
'Not a scarient': New COVID-19 subvariant dominant in Canada
A new COVID-19 subvariant is dominant in Canada, representing just over 30 per cent of cases in the country, but infectious disease experts say there’s no sign it’ll evolve into a summer 'scarient.'
-
Impaired drivers in Ontario could soon face stiffer penalties
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, will see impaired drivers face stiffer penalties.
-
Ontario to change how it compensates injured migrant workers
Ontario will revamp how it compensates injured migrant workers.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa looking at spending up to $5.4M to put bike lanes on bridge over 417
The City of Ottawa is looking at spending up to $5.4 million to put bike lanes on a bridge over Highway 417 when it comes up for replacement in the next few years.
-
Impaired drivers in Ontario could soon face stiffer penalties
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation on Wednesday that, if passed, will see impaired drivers face stiffer penalties.
-
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans dies after 5-year cancer battle
Former Ottawa city councillor Diane Deans died on Tuesday, according to a statement by Coun. Jessica Bradley.
Montreal
-
Man arrested 10 years after Longueuil bike path murder
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a decade-old murder case.
-
PQ leads while QS loses support, according to new Leger-Quebecor poll
A new poll shows Quebec solidaire is losing support, with 12 per cent of provincial voting intentions.
-
Ottawa to acquire Quebec Bridge from CN, will spend $1 billion on span over 25 years
The federal government says it has reached a deal with Canadian National Railway Company to acquire the historic Quebec Bridge.
Vancouver
-
2nd out-of-control wildfire approaches Fort Nelson, B.C.
The town of Fort Nelson is on high alert as two out-of-control fires now burn in the area.
-
B.C. mom whose son died from wildfire smoke trying to make this year safer
As wildfires rage in British Columbia, the family of a nine-year-old who died last summer is trying to protect people from poor air quality due to smoke this year.
-
B.C. condo owner ordered to stop listing unit on Airbnb, fined $2K
A condo owner in B.C. has been ordered to stop using her unit as a short-term rental and will have to pay $2,000 in fines for renting it out on Airbnb and Craigslist in the past.
Vancouver Island
-
2nd out-of-control wildfire approaches Fort Nelson, B.C.
The town of Fort Nelson is on high alert as two out-of-control fires now burn in the area.
-
New LEED-certified control tower being constructed at Victoria airport
The shovels have hit the ground on the construction of a new LEED-certified navigation tower at Victoria International Airport.
-
B.C. needs dedicated, cross-government wildfire strategy: former minister
A former British Columbia forests minister says the province is on the right track as it responds to worsening wildfires, but the scale of the challenge is so great, it's falling behind and needs to prioritize a "whole-of-society" approach.
Kelowna
-
'Altercation' in Penticton leaves 1 dead: RCMP
One person is dead after a fight in Penticton early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
-
Suspect fled in 2-door Fiat after convenience store robbery, Merritt RCMP say
A suspect is at large after robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Merritt, B.C., Friday, according to local police.
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
London
-
Elgin County OPP confirm death of Tanya Wiebe 'a homicide'
More than three months after her death, OPP in Elgin County are confirming the death of Tanya Wiebe was the result of a murder-suicide.
-
'Smoke in the electrical room' closes down London City Hall
London City Hall has been evacuated and will be closed for the remainder of the day after smoke was discovered in the electrical room on Wednesday morning.
-
Province announces inquests into 8 EMDC deaths
Inquests into the deaths of eight men who were in the care of London’s Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre will be held, the province announced Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
‘It was getting pretty hairy out’: Barn roof torn off during storm in Wellington County
A farmer in Wellington County is cleaning up after the roof of his chicken and turkey barn was torn off in a storm Monday night.
-
Cambridge man arrested for hate-motivated attack on bus: WRPS
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Cambridge man after what they say was a hate-motivated attack on a Grand River Transit Bus.
-
'Not a scarient': New COVID-19 subvariant dominant in Canada
A new COVID-19 subvariant is dominant in Canada, representing just over 30 per cent of cases in the country, but infectious disease experts say there’s no sign it’ll evolve into a summer 'scarient.'
Northern Ontario
-
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver handed a cell phone ticket for using points app in McDonald's drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
-
Human remains identified as missing northeastern Ont. man
The search for a missing northeastern Ontario man has come to a tragic end after his remains were identified.
-
Victim loses $2M in online romance scam
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
Atlantic
-
'Sudden death' draws large police presence to Middle Sackville, N.S., neighbourhood
A large police presence in Middle Sackville, N.S., Tuesday night was the result of a sudden death, according to Nova Scotia RCMP.
-
'Not a scarient': New COVID-19 subvariant dominant in Canada
A new COVID-19 subvariant is dominant in Canada, representing just over 30 per cent of cases in the country, but infectious disease experts say there’s no sign it’ll evolve into a summer 'scarient.'
-
Accomplished UNB hockey coach Gardiner MacDougall retires
Gardiner MacDougall has retired from the UNB Reds men's hockey team after 24 seasons.
N.L.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
-
Trucker's body found in trailer in Newfoundland after failed police search in Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are facing tough questions about their search for a missing Newfoundland trucker whose rig was found two weeks ago in Ontario, then sent back to Newfoundland, where his body was found Monday in the trailer.