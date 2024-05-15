No injuries reported in 2 overnight Regina house fires

No one was injured in two overnight house fires in Regina that left at least three people displaced.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Regina Fire was called to the 1100 block of Cameron Street where firefighters contained a house fire and battled “hot spots” throughout the early morning hours Wednesday, according to Regina Fire.

No injuries were reported with the blaze now under investigation.

Then just after 2 a.m. Regina Fire was called to a house fire on the 1000 block of Wascana Street where they say a blaze was quickly contained.

“Three occupants were displaced and assisted by Mobile Crisis. Fire is under investigation,” Regina Fire said in a post on X.