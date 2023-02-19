No injuries reported in central Regina house fire

Crews from Regina’s Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a house fire early Sunday afternoon.

The blaze was reported at 12:52 p.m. on the 1400 block of Cameron Street, according to a tweet from Regina fire.

Firefighters entered the home and found the blaze in the basement.

The fire was put out quickly by crews. The home was searched and no injuries were reported.

The fire will be under investigation, RFPS said.