No injuries reported in Elphinstone Street house fire

The Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) are reporting no injuries following a late night house fire in central Regina.

According to an RFPS tweet, fire crews responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Elphinstone Street at 9:01 p.m. on April. 22.

The blaze was quickly controlled by crews after their arrival, the tweet outlined.

Minor damage and no injuries were reported.

An investigation into the fire is currently underway.