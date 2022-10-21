No injuries reported in fire on Princess Street

Regina Fire on the scene of a fire on the 700 block of Princess Street on Thursday, Oct. 20. (GarethDillistone/CTVNews) Regina Fire on the scene of a fire on the 700 block of Princess Street on Thursday, Oct. 20. (GarethDillistone/CTVNews)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

  • Who is Quebec's minister in charge of relations with English speakers?

    Premier Francois Legault has named Éric Girard Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, a move hailed by advocates as “a major first step” to repairing divisions in a post-Bill 96 province. It’s a role Girard pledged to fulfill “with honesty and justice” during Thursday’s cabinet swearing-in ceremony in the National Assembly’s Salon rouge, before crossing the room to sit with other newly-appointed ministers – some new to their files, some returning for another mandate.

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener