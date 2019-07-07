

CTV Regina





Police are on the scene of a train derailment eight km southeast of Kelliher near Highway 15.

There were no dangerous goods on the train and no one was injured, according to a release from police.

CN Rail estimates the track will be back up and running between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

CN police and supervisory staff are on the scene to oversee the repair and clean up.

Motorists are being asked to use caution when travelling in this area, and be aware of the large number of people working to clean up the area.