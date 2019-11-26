REGINA -- Police are looking for two men who they say are suspects in a home invasion on Monday evening.

Officers were called to a home in the 1400 block of Montague Street around 6:10 p.m. for reports of a break-and-enter. According to police, two men entered the home and threatened the two people inside with a gun. The 19-year-old man and 24-year-old woman in the home weren't injured.

The first suspect is described as 25-30 years old. Police say he is around 6'2" tall with fair skin and was wearing all black. The second man was wearing a grey hoodie, police say.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.