REGINA -- The Ministry of Environment is celebrating after its monitoring program found no invasive mussels in 123 bodies of water across the province in 2019.

“I’m pleased that our focus on public awareness and education, along with roadside watercraft inspections, decontamination and regular monitoring, continues to achieve positive results,” Environment Minister Dustin Duncan said in a news release.

According to the Ministry, of the 3,100 watercraft checked, 1,147 required further inspections. In total, 217 watercraft were treated and no aquatic invasive species were found.

“Anyone transporting watercraft in Saskatchewan must remove the boat plug, stop at watercraft inspection stations and submit to inspection, or risk a $500 fine. It is also illegal to bring prohibited aquatic invasive species into Saskatchewan,” the Ministry said.