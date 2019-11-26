REGINA – Deteriorating conditions at Regina’s Pioneer Village Nursing Home have lead to an uncertain future for the facility.

Half the residents have been forced to move in the last three years, and now another 35 could soon be moving out.

“We know that Pioneer Village has challenges and in working with the families we do an assessment to identify where there care needs might be met in another environment,” said Debbie Sinnett with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

That will leave a building staffed for 300 with only 137 residents.

The government has served CUPE 5430 a notice of workplace reorganization, a move that concerns the union.

“We have been told that nothing will go forward until after the Christmas season and as our members have said, the timing isn’t great to be told this close to Christmas,” said Joanne Alexiuk with CUPE.

The government is hoping for a smooth transition.

“My understanding is there’s been no layoffs,” said Jim Reiter, Minister of Health. “What’s happening is under the collective bargaining agreement they have to serve notice to the union so that they can trigger negotiations on it.”

“We received a memo that the health authority had sent out to employees, notifying them that they are on notice for potential layoff,” said Nicole Sarauer, an NDP MLA.

The government’s long term plan is to build a new facility that would house about 300 residents.

The options are currently being studied and construction would take years to complete.

The hope is the old building can continue operating until then.